The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $353.57 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $350.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.80.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

