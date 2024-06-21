The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Position Boosted by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 305.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,785 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,954,000 after acquiring an additional 777,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,150,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after buying an additional 141,828 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,635,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,852,000 after buying an additional 916,574 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,797,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,966,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,264,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,258,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

IPG opened at $29.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

