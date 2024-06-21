The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.5% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $46,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 37,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE PG opened at $167.73 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $168.97. The firm has a market cap of $395.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.89.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,172.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PG
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.