The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.5% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $46,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 37,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $167.73 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $168.97. The firm has a market cap of $395.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.89.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,172.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.