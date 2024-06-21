The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 57,406 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 841,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 138,915 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Western Union by 969.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 694,026 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 543,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 403,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 244,286 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WU. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.62%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

