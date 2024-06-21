Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
Thinkific Labs Trading Up 2.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.
Thinkific Labs Company Profile
Thinkific Labs Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support management of cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
