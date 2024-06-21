Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,402,443 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA stock opened at $181.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

