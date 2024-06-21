Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 384.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

