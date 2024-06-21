Thomasville National Bank Has $517,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 403.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $51.27 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.54.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

