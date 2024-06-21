Thomasville National Bank Has $868,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DVY stock opened at $120.69 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $125.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.