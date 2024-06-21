Thomasville National Bank Purchases 157 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $199.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

