Thomasville National Bank Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,061,490,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,615,000 after buying an additional 875,723 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,168,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $306.17 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.27 and its 200 day moving average is $337.45.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.36.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

