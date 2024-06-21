Thomasville National Bank Reduces Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,973 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,318 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,794 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,012 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BUD stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

