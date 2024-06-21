Thomasville National Bank Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 745.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $45.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

