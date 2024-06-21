Thomasville National Bank Sells 410 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 25,224 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Meta Platforms by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 414.1% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $281,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $501.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $479.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.38 and a 1 year high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $295,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,568 shares in the company, valued at $19,993,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,169 shares of company stock valued at $153,344,736 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.