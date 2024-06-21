Thomasville National Bank Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 458,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,303 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,764,284,000 after buying an additional 315,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $192.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $206.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.