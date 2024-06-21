Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Tiptree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $591.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. Tiptree has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $498.22 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Tiptree

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree

In other news, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,367.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,894,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in Tiptree by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 395,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 41,277 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,529 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Further Reading

