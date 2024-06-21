TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 24624611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Trading Down 11.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of £1.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.71.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

