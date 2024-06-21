Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.41

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.41 and traded as high as $33.08. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 32,734 shares changing hands.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
