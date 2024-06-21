Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.41

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.41 and traded as high as $33.08. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 32,734 shares changing hands.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

