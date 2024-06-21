Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 384,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 24,198 call options.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cameco

Cameco Trading Down 0.3 %

CCJ opened at $52.22 on Friday. Cameco has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 133.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 94.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after buying an additional 159,981 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 110.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 49,736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 46,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.