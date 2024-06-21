Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.54

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.54 and traded as low as $41.27. Trend Micro shares last traded at $42.14, with a volume of 12,680 shares.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $443.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

