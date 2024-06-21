Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.68

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.68 and traded as high as $29.35. Trustmark shares last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 264,786 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRMK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trustmark from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Trustmark Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $288.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 124,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

