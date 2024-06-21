Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.60

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30.

Tsakos Energy Navigation has increased its dividend by an average of 68.7% annually over the last three years. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to earn $9.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

NYSE:TNP opened at $28.03 on Friday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of -0.12.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The shipping company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.03). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNP. StockNews.com lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

