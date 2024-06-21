UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of UTL stock opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.32) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £86.77 million, a PE ratio of -195.28 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 113.76. UIL has a 52-week low of GBX 99 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.91).

In related news, insider Alison Hill acquired 8,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £9,663.36 ($12,278.73). Insiders own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

