Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.93

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.93 and traded as high as $50.24. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 296,133 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.00 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,829. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 2,708 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $127,763.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,412,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,048 shares of company stock worth $2,813,361. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at $96,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 27,160.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

