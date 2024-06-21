Unisync (TSE:UNI) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.91

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 4200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.
Unisync Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$39.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.50.
About Unisync
Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.
