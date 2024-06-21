United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.
United Co.s Stock Performance
UNC stock opened at C$119.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$117.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$115.63. United Co.s has a 12-month low of C$98.32 and a 12-month high of C$120.25.
United Co.s Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Co.s
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Gilead Sciences Stock Surges on HIV Treatment Trial Success
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Dell and Super Micro Computer: Musk’s Favorite AI Hardware Stocks
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Top 3 Home Builder Stocks: Key Insights into the Housing Market
Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.