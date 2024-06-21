United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.
United Co.s Price Performance
UNC opened at C$119.00 on Friday. United Co.s has a fifty-two week low of C$98.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$117.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$115.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.61.
United Co.s Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Co.s
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Dell and Super Micro Computer: Musk’s Favorite AI Hardware Stocks
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Top 3 Home Builder Stocks: Key Insights into the Housing Market
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Ready for Another Run?
Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.