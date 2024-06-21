US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.70 and last traded at $43.83. Approximately 39,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 39,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1451 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF ( NASDAQ:UTEN Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.24% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

