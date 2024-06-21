V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in V.F. by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE VFC opened at $13.91 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

