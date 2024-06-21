Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Vale were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vale alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 352.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth about $162,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vale stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vale

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.