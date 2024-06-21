Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.01 Billion Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of HF Sinclair worth $1,012,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,027,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,704 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,709,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,332,000 after purchasing an additional 207,014 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,370,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,041,000 after buying an additional 137,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $53.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.25. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.46.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Read Our Latest Report on HF Sinclair

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.