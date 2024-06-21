Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.11 Billion Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of TopBuild worth $1,113,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $388.15 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $217.08 and a 1-year high of $452.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $405.59 and a 200-day moving average of $393.47.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLD. Benchmark lifted their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.90.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

