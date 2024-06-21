Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,537,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $1,291,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,538,000 after buying an additional 509,909 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,553.3% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after buying an additional 195,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 176,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after buying an additional 113,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

FRT opened at $101.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.30. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.