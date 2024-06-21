Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 823,495 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Essential Utilities worth $1,045,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 250.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,100.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTRG opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

