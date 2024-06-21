Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 77,256 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,694,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lincoln Electric worth $1,238,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,479,000 after acquiring an additional 424,831 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,377,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LECO. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

LECO stock opened at $186.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

