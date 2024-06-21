Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,988,000 after acquiring an additional 31,323 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,917,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $580.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $530.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.50. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $593.10. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.