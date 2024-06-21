Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 242,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $217.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

