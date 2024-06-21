Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lessened by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $162.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.48.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.