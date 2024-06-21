Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.00

Shares of Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.55), with a volume of 152228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.50 ($0.53).

Venture Life Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £55.81 million, a PE ratio of 4,300.00, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Venture Life Group Company Profile

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes healthcare products in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral healthcare products, including mouthwash, toothpaste, breath freshening capsules, and dental accessories under UltraDEX and Dentyl Dual Action brands; and proctology products, such as Procto-eze Plus range for treating the discomfort caused by haemorrhoids.

