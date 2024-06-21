Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Tops $70.00 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $70.00 million and $3.62 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,834.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.25 or 0.00612816 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00114293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00037380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.96 or 0.00261504 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00040495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00068990 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

