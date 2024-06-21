Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VCEL. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vericel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $44.66 on Thursday. Vericel has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,466.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $169,046.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $169,046.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,480.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,278 shares of company stock worth $1,721,471. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 86.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 8.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

