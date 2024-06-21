Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Trading 1.6% Higher

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.18 and last traded at $40.08. 17,125,702 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 15,164,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

The firm has a market cap of $169.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 270,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 75,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

