VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.24

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.24 and traded as high as $66.80. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $66.76, with a volume of 2,105 shares changing hands.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.11.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile
