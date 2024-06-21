VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.24

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.24 and traded as high as $66.80. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $66.76, with a volume of 2,105 shares changing hands.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 100,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 11,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

