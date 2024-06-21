VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of VolitionRx as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

