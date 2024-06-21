W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,314,000 after buying an additional 82,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,019,000 after buying an additional 14,318 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 20,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $55.64 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $73.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

