W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,784,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,114,000 after acquiring an additional 657,188 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $55.64 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

