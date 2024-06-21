Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Down 0%

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $100.61 and last traded at $101.50. Approximately 7,044,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 8,173,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.52.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $185.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.16.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after buying an additional 2,325,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,318,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,592,010,000 after purchasing an additional 195,512 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $1,490,492,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.