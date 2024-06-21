Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 5,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC increased their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $208.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.30 and a 200-day moving average of $198.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

