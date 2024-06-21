Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 78000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$43.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

