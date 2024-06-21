Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Holdings Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 539.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weatherford International news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,049.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WFRD. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

WFRD opened at $116.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average of $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

